10 Popular Items People Are Buying on Gumtree (Including a Caravan)

Gumtree’s revealed its 10 most popular search items and that’s your way in to making some extra cash on the side. Here’s what you need to know.

Australia is in a recession and the unemployment rate has been the highest at 7.4 per cent since 1998. It’s safe to say, money is a bit tight for many of us right now. If that’s your story, there are a few ways you can make some extra cash on the side, including selling items you don’t really have a need for.

But it’s understandable that you might be holding on to these for sentimental reasons; or for the day you might have a need for an extra fridge or the caravan you’ve been hoping to take out for a very long road trip. But for a lot of us, that day can be as long as a few years away and by then, the maintenance cost and depreciation of the goods will become more costly.

In case that’s not enough to convince you of getting rid of things you have no use for, Gumtree’s 2019 SHE report states Aussies can make an average of $5,300 per household by selling off items they don’t want anymore. That’s a nice little sum right there.

If you’re stumped on what to sell, Gumtree’s released its list of top 10 most popular search items for the month of July:

Caravans Boats Mountain bikes/Bikes Surfboards Lego Desks Dining Table Fridge Lounge Treadmill

It’s interesting to note that caravan is the most popular item searched. I guess it makes sense given the times we’re living in — people want to escape in the safest way possible.

So, in case you’re feeling some strain on the wallet right now and would like to give yourself some wiggle room for the next few months, the answer could be inconspicuously lying around your home — it may even be one of the items above.

But before you jump on the bandwagon and get excited about selling your items, it’s important to ensure you’ve read Gumtree’s safety guidelines so you don’t get scammed and lose out on money. You should also read its selling tips to do everything by the book.