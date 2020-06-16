If you don’t have in-unit laundry, you may find it difficult to find a clean pair of underwear between laundromat visits.
Which is why we were intrigued by this post from Self.com, in which the auther waxes poetic about washing your underwear in a salad spinner. Now, the main role of a salad spinner is to dry salad greens with the help of centrifugal (or centripetal? I’m not a scientist) force.
Equipped with just a salad spinner each, and an item that needed to be washed (Abu and I thought it best to spare viewers from images of our dirty underwear), we sought to see how well the salad spinner acted as a quasi washing machine.
The steps outlined in the original post are to first spin the laundry in water with some detergent, then replace with clean water for a “rinse cycle,” then spin several times to dry the item as best as possible. We were sure to use less detergent than we thought, as over-soaping is a common mistake that results in faded, pilled, and stretched-out clothes.
So did the salad spinner properly launder our garments? Watch the full episode of Hack or Wack above to find out.
