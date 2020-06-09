Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

How to Watch the 2020 Strawberry Moon Eclipse This Weekend in Australia

Ratehacker: The Best Rates to Boost Your Finances in June 2020

How To Change The Skin Tone Of Your Zoom Reactions

Illustration: Shutterstock

Nobody likes looking like Homer Simpson. At least, that’s how I feel whenever I fire off an emoji to a friend on my smartphone and forget to change the skin tone. If yellow’s your thing, that’s great; I think it looks a bit weird in a text message.

And while everyone knows the trick of getting the various skin-tone versions of emoji to appear on Android or iOS—long-press your finger on any applicable emoji to pull up all the different skin tones you can use—you might not know that other apps, like Zoom, allow you to pick a skin tone for reactions, too. This isn’t going to fundamentally change your Zoom experience, but it at least allows you to express yourself (via reactions) in a way that feels more like you.

If you’re on Windows or Mac, you’ll want to launch the Zoom app and click on your profile picture in the upper-right corner. From there, click on Settings, and you should see the option to set your reaction’s skin tone right on the “General” page. You can’t miss it:

Screenshot: David Murphy

As a quick reminder, reactions can be found in the lower-right corner of your Zoom window during a regular meeting. You get a mighty two options to pick from: clapping and a thumbs up. Your smartphone, this is not.

Screenshot: David Murphy

When you select a reaction, it’ll appear over the live video of your face for about five seconds, then it’ll go away. Nobody else in the meeting gets any kind of special notification about your reaction, as it’s meant to be a quick little “I like this” or “you’re doing great” that you can share while someone is presenting or talking. I wouldn’t mind it if Zoom added this emoji in a future update, too: ????

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

desktop install laptop operating-system windows

How To Reinstall Windows From Scratch

There comes a time in every Windows user’s life when things start to feel slower. Perhaps you’ve been installing and uninstalling a ton of applications, or you’ve been mucking around with obscure Windows settings (or worse, the registry). Maybe you even decided to live life on the wild side, like me, and signed up for Microsoft’s Windows Insider program, which recently caused my desktop system to screech to a halt. Whoops.
games gaming-console ps4 video-games xbox

Don't Throw Your Old Xbox Or PlayStation In The Bin

While used PS4s and Xboxes may not make up a significant portion of e-waste, that doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing to the problem. If you have any used gaming consoles, don’t trash them — you can likely re-sell them at any electronics store or recycle them at the very least.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles