Take A Virtual Trip To NYC With These Free Tours

In the days before COVID-19, New York City was the most-visited city in the United States. But as the epicentre of the outbreak, it is no longer overrun (or even mildly occupied) by tourists. At this point, not even locals are able to spend time in their city, but right now, making a virtual visit to the Big Apple is easier than ever.

Since 2009, Untapped Cities has been providing tours of lesser-known locations in New York City, as well as publishing new content on everything from abandoned hospitals to Hart Island. And like many other tourist attractions and destinations, the site has pivoted to offering online tours and lectures in the time of coronavirus.

Typically, the subscription to access their online programming starts at about $15 per month, but they are currently offering a free two-month membership using the code STAYHOME. This includes access to upcoming live virtual events as well as their archive of previous tours and lectures.

So what can you expect to see and learn about? Programs currently available in the Untapped Cities archive include lectures about the city’s World’s Fairs, the past and future of Penn Station and the history of coffee in New York City, as well as tours of Victorian Flatbush, the subway system, Grand Central Terminal and Prospect Park.

There are also virtual events scheduled through the end of June, including lectures about Ellis Island, the restoration of Fraunces Tavern, and the city’s cemeteries. Tours include the Little Red Lighthouse, Queens County Farm and a Walt Whitman-inspired tour of Brooklyn.

Whether you’ve always wanted to visit New York City, are a frequent visitor or a local resident, now’s your chance to explore all five boroughs without leaving your couch or spending hours on the subway.

