You Can Virtually Tour These 500+ Museums And Galleries From Your Couch

Photo: Shutterstock

Social distancing means that we’re all spending a lot more time at home, cancelling or rescheduling holidays, and probably not going out to things like movies and museums. Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t experience a little travel, and maybe a little culture, from your home computer.

Google Arts & Culture has a collection of more the 500 different museums and galleries up on its site that you can visit virtually. Clicking through to each one will bring up images of some of the museum or gallery’s collection, and in some cases full virtual tours of the museum you can take to pretend like, in a way, you’re actually there.

You can check out the full (massive) list of included galleries and museums here. The list defaults to listing some of the most popular options first, but you can also sort them in alphabetic order or look at where they all are on a map.

Here are links to some of the larger and more iconic collections available:

There's plenty to love here.

