How To Watch Indiana's Celebration Of The Music Of John Prine, Bill Withers, And Adam Schlesinger Tonight

Image: Shutterstock

Musicians John Prine, Adam Schlesinger, and Bill Withers all passed away in recent weeks. Tonight the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance is throwing a concert that serves as a tribute to the musicians and music venues in Indiana, while celebrating the music of the three men.

The event kicks off at 6pm ET tonight and runs until 8pm ET.

A number of artists are expected to perform during the event including Houndmouth, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Ruston Kelly, Durand Jons, and Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy.

The event will be available live on the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance’s YouTube and Facebook page as well as a number of other Facebook pages that will be hosting watch parties of the event.

More than 50% of Indiana’s live music venues are facing closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, it will be accepting donations to help keep those venues afloat. Viewer’s donations will be matched by event sponsors.