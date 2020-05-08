Here's What Happens When You Fill A Car's Petrol Tank With Coke

Image: Getty Images

Most of us definitely haven't thought about what a car would do if we put other liquids in an engine that runs on petrol. But cars are running on all kinds of stuff these days, right? Like electricity, and so on? That's what I hear. It's worth a try to put Coke in the tank, in case fuel prices go up and we all get desperate.

Thank goodness that YouTuber TechRax, who regularly destroys technology and other items in strange ways, tried this experiment for us in the name of science and alternative fuels. Who needs Elon Musk and Tesla when you have a person like this around, willing to serve the people and the planet in a 2003 BMW 325i wagon instead of all of these fancy new "electrified" cars?

Let's all watch how his brave experiment, which appears to have happened on public roads, went:

Darn. That repair bill looks large, too. Who would have thought that putting something other than petrol in a petrol engine wouldn't go well?

Well, it was worth a try. Now maybe I'll go see what happens when you put a smartphone into a waffle iron. You never know when you may need to do that!

This story originally appeared on Jalopnik.

This story has been updated since its original publication.