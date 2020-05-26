5 Essential Winter Deals You Need Right Now

New Telstra 5G Wifi Pro: Pricing and Specs

Image: Sheridan

Winter is coming and as Australians, we're hardly ever prepared. While our Northern Hemisphere cousins might laugh at our mild winters, Australian homes just aren't built to weather them. With that in mind, here are some winter essentials everyone needs to make it through the ordeal.

OZWEAR unisex classic ugg boots — $110 $299

Every Australian needs a quality pair of ugg boots to deal with the winter. Why not invest in a classic with Ozwear Uggs? Right now, they've been discounted by $189, costing you just $110.

Lenoxx 2000W panel heater — $79 $199.95

The best way to get through the cold winter nights is with a reliable heater. Grab the Lenoxx 200W heater, which has conveniently been slashed by $120.

De'Longhi IdealFry, air fryer — $209 $229

Nothing says winter than some home-cooked fried goods. Rather than dipping those goods in oil, however, you can make that threat almost healthy with an air fryer. Treat yourself to one ahead of the winter season.

Sheridan white flannelette sheet set — $139 $199

A quality set of warm sheets is essential for any Australian bedroom and that's why this Sheridan flannelette sheet set is an ideal buy. It's tempting to drop down to Kmart to pick up a cheap one but a quality set is always worth the investment.

Kambrook Dream Weaver king size electric blanket — $83 $89

Sometimes warm flannelette sheets just aren't enough for winter — you need them heated too. While this one might not be a mind-blowing saving, you'll be hard-pressed to find a solid electric blanket in a similar price range. Plus it's a king size so it'll fit any bed or large couch.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

