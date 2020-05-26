5 Essential Winter Deals You Need Right Now

Image: Sheridan

Winter is coming and as Australians, we're hardly ever prepared. While our Northern Hemisphere cousins might laugh at our mild winters, Australian homes just aren't built to weather them. With that in mind, here are some winter essentials everyone needs to make it through the ordeal.

Every Australian needs a quality pair of ugg boots to deal with the winter. Why not invest in a classic with Ozwear Uggs? Right now, they've been discounted by $189, costing you just $110.

The best way to get through the cold winter nights is with a reliable heater. Grab the Lenoxx 200W heater, which has conveniently been slashed by $120.

Nothing says winter than some home-cooked fried goods. Rather than dipping those goods in oil, however, you can make that threat almost healthy with an air fryer. Treat yourself to one ahead of the winter season.

A quality set of warm sheets is essential for any Australian bedroom and that's why this Sheridan flannelette sheet set is an ideal buy. It's tempting to drop down to Kmart to pick up a cheap one but a quality set is always worth the investment.

Sometimes warm flannelette sheets just aren't enough for winter — you need them heated too. While this one might not be a mind-blowing saving, you'll be hard-pressed to find a solid electric blanket in a similar price range. Plus it's a king size so it'll fit any bed or large couch.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.