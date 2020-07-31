6 Podcast Recommendations for August, Including Michelle Obama’s Latest Show

We’ve been banging on about the latest content you’ll be able to watch in the new month, but some of us might be looking to take a break from our screens. If that’s you, here’s a list of podcasts — courtesy of Spotify and Acast — to listen to this August, including Michelle Obama’s latest show.

Please note: Descriptions have been provided by Spotify and Acast.

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Hosted by Michelle Obama and available exclusively on Spotify to Free and Premium users, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most. Episode subjects will focus on the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health. In the debut episode, now live on Spotify, President Barack Obama joins Michelle Obama for an intimate conversation about community, the love that powers our relationships, and their life after the White House. In subsequent episodes, The Michelle Obama Podcast guests also include: Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone MD.

You can list to the podcast here.

Search Engine Sex

Spotify AUNZ’s first Original podcast to be created in the company’s podcast accelerator program, Sound Up, Search Engine Sex is the podcast for those who turn to the internet for sex and relationship advice. Created and hosted by 2018 Spotify Sound Up finalist Rowdie Walden, Search Engine Sex delivers the right mix of advice and practical information, without shying away from the details. Each episode, Rowdie and a special guest will tackle a commonly searched ‘sex and relationship question’ and seek out the answers to those that listeners may be too embarrassed to ask their friends about. Search Engine Sex guests range from scientists and sexperts to influencers, entertainers, and comedians, but all are deftly guided by Rowdie’s trademark personality and wit. The first episode launched on June 18 with 30-minute episodes released fortnightly and a five-minute Quickie episode released every other fortnight.

You can list to the podcast here.

Brain on Nature

Following a bicycle accident, Aussie journalist Sarah Allely suffered a mild traumatic brain injury. Unable to do the things that she loved like reading and writing, Sarah found that immersing herself in nature alleviated her pain and helped her on the path to recovery. In series two of the biographic podcast Sarah seeks to unearth why nature has a therapeutic impact on the brain. At a time when many of us can’t escape to nature, Brain on Nature’s expansive sound design is the next best thing.

Move Your Mind

Nick Bracks is known for starring in Neighbours, strutting down the catwalk and for being the son of a former Victorian Premier, but for the past decade Nick has devoted his time to destigmatising conversations about mental health in Australia. In his new podcast, Nick openly shares his struggles with depression. Joined by the likes of Packed to the Rafters star Hugh Sherdian, beloved chef Manu Fiedel and other mental health advocates, Nick offers listeners advice on how they can take control of their mental well-being during these uncertain times.

Mish and Zach’s Leguizamarama

In the brand new show, local comedians Zach Ruane (from Aunty Donna) and Mish Wittrup, introduce listeners to the lockdown obsession you didn’t know you needed until now: actor John Leguizamo. Each week Ruane and Wittrup lay their love of cult movie star Leguizamo on the line and review one of his many fine films, TV shows, music video appearances or Ice Age performances. Who knew an exploration of Sid the sloth could be so entertaining?

Outcasts

If you are yet to binge historical TV series Outlander in 2020, you are doing isolation all wrong. Leaving no stone unturned, Outlander’s unofficial podcast partner Outcasts is the perfect accompaniment to all the 18th Century Scotish Highlands gossip you have been craving from the show. With the help of the cast and crew from the iconic series, hosts David Berry aka Lord John Grey and Tim Downie aka Governor Tryon delve into the juicy behind the scenes details that fans of the show will love.

