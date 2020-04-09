These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

The More You Want, The Poorer You'll Feel

Welcome back to Mid-Week Meditations, Lifehacker's weekly dip into the pool of stoic wisdom, and a guide to using its waters to reflect on and improve your life.

Don't Blame Others If You Refuse To Help Them Learn

Welcome back to Mid-Week Meditations, Lifehacker's weekly dip into the pool of stoic wisdom, and a guide to using its waters to reflect on and improve your life.

Read more

This week's selection comes from Roman philosopher Seneca the Younger. He believes being poor is a state of mind. One you can control:

It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor.

Letter II: On discursiveness in reading, line 6.

What It Means

Basically, being "poor" isn't about what you have, it's about what you desire in spite of what you already have. The more you want, the poorer you'll feel, regardless of what you already possess. This quote from Seneca is actually a riff on a line from Epicurus, who said, "Contented poverty is an honourable estate." Seneca explains that "Indeed, if it be contented, it is not poverty at all". He goes on to say that it doesn't matter how much you have if you spend all your time cursing what you don't have, especially since that keeps you from being hopeful of future gains.

What to Take From It

Let's not confuse what Seneca is saying here. He isn't saying that poverty isn't a real thing. People have suffered in real poverty since the dawn of civilisation, desperately in need of something - be it food, water, shelter and so on. What Seneca is talking about here is the general concept of poverty, of assigning ourselves as "poor". He's saying it's the act of wanting, the coveting, that puts you in that state of mind. The more you want, the more you feel like you're missing, and the poorer you'll be in your own mind.

I like to think of life as a drinking glass, and water as the things you want and need in life. Happiness and contentedness - what Seneca calls "enough" - is when your glass is filled to the brim with water. The more you want, however, the larger your glass has to be, and that means it will take you more water to fill your glass and achieve happiness. Moreover, you'll spend your life hating the fact your glass isn't full, when you could have spent your energy finding ways to actually fill it. On the other hand, if you have a small glass, it takes very little water to fill it, and that makes it much easier to reach that state of contentedness.

At the very least, reevaluate your wants. Trim them down realistically, prioritise them, and define your version of "enough", the things you really need to be happy. Stop wallowing at your lot in life and focus on how you can get those things. Better yet, to stop feeling so poor, stop wanting so much. After all, if you have nothing and want nothing, you have all you need.

You can read all of Seneca's Moral letters to Lucilius for free here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate amazon anime au deals

11 Anime Classics Everyone Should Watch

About 90 per cent of everything is crap, according to Sturgeon's Law. With anime, it's probably closer to 99.9 per cent. A lot of the stuff is nonsensical, over whimsical and/or uncomfortably violent and pervy. But just like every other genre, there are some absolute gems hidden among the refuse that deserve to be cherished by all. Here are 11 anime classics that you should definitely take a chance on — with links to buy in Australia.
au cooking kitchen-hacks slow-cookers

11 Things You Should Never Make In A Slow Cooker

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a nice warm meal. While some meals are perfect to make in a slow cooker, you should stick to making certain meals in an oven or stove top. Here are 11 things you should never make in a slow cooker.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles