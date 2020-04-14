Don't Forget To Cancel All Those Free Trials You're Signing Up For

Now that we’re spending a lot more time at home, everyone from online streaming services to digital schools are offering longer-than-normal free trials to give people something to do while they’re at home.

All those free trials are a great way to try out something new. Those free trials are also a great way for you to end up getting charged for things you aren’t using anymore.

One hazard of having a ton of free trial opportunities at once is that we’re all signing up for a few more of them than we might already. Couple signing up for 20 free trials with the general difficulties in remembering what day of the week it is now that every day is spent at your home, and you can quickly run into trouble.

So, whereas you might normally be able to remember that you want to cancel that online workout service after a month, now, when you’ve signed up for six different free trials of workout services that memory might be a bit hazy.

If you’ve been taking advantage of some of the free trial opportunities available, the best plan is for you to go ahead and make a reminder for yourself in your calendar or reminder app of choice to reconsider that subscription a few days before it’s set to expire.

Even better, when you sign up for that free trial check and see what happens if you cancel immediately. In many cases, you’ll be able to keep your account through the end of the current billing period, that free trial, before it will stop working.

If you’ve already cancelled, then you won’t have to worry about cancelling when the trial is over, and instead can just hand over your credit card info if you decide you want to continue that subscription once the free trial is over.