Check Out Elmo's Pandemic 'Playdate' Special

Screenshot: YouTube

The pandemic is a scary and confusing time for even the most grown, rational and aware among us. Imagine how jarring it must be for toddlers, who used to go to daycare and Grandma’s house and the library and now ... everybody lives in the computer. Luckily, they still have Elmo.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organisation behind Sesame Street, announced a simulcast special called Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate as part of its new Caring for Each Other initiative that aims to help support parents during the coronavirus crisis. The playdate will feature some familiar faces, including Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby, as well as celebrity guests Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

You can watch a preview on YouTube here:

As you can see, the playdate takes on the video-conferencing format that has become familiar to us all in recent weeks. According to Sesame Workshop, the friends will sing songs, play games and take dance breaks throughout the playdate.

