Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Trump Bans Travel Between U.S. And Europe Because Of Coronavirus

coronavirus travel U.S. europeImage: Getty Images

In a televised statement on Thursday U.S. president Donald Trump announced strict new travel restrictions in response to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to the BBC, travel between the U.S. and Europe will be suspended for 30 days, beginning on Friday local time. President Trump referred to these new measures as "strong but necessary" as the confirmed cases has rises to 1,135 across the country. So far 38 have resulted in death.

Interestingly, these restrictions won't apply United Kingdom where 460 cases have been confirmed.

President Trump went on to urge U.S. health insurance companies to extend coverage to coronavirus treatments. He also stated that he would soon be announcing an emergency action plan for impacted workers.

This news comes on the same day that the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus to be a pandemic.

[BBC]

How Coronavirus Is Tested In Australia

With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections steadily rising in the country's major cities, it's likely more and more Australians with suspected symptoms will head in to get tested. In order to better understand how the process works, we asked the Department of Health what happens when you're required to test.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
chicken chicken-skin chicken-thighs cooking cooking-hacks food kitchen skillet stock

Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs

Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles