What's Coming To HBO Now In April 2020

If you’re prepping your stay-at-home calendar with things to watch in April, HBO Now is adding a lot of new movies that will help you quickly fill it up.
April 1 ushers in a ton of new films including three Die Hards, Slumdog Millionaire, The Flintstones, and Water for Elephants. It: Chapter 2 arrives on April 11th, and Bad Education arrives on the platform on April 25th.
Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming and going from HBO Now in April:
April 1
-
Alpha and Omega
-
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
-
American Pie
-
American Pie 2
-
American Wedding
-
Autism: The Sequel
-
Becoming Jane
-
Clockstoppers
-
Daylight
-
Die Hard
-
Die Hard 2
-
Die Hard with a Vengeance
-
Dragged Across Concrete
-
Drop Dead Fred
-
Galveston
-
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)
-
Loving
-
Monte Carlo
-
Ulee’s Gold
-
War Dogs
-
Water for Elephants
-
Xanadu
-
Slumdog Millionaire
-
Something Wild
-
Sophie’s Choice
-
Team America: World Police
-
The Family Stone
-
The Flintstones
-
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
-
The Great Gilly Hopkins
-
The Judge
-
The Kids Are All Right
-
The Lovely Bones
-
The Nice Guys
-
The Predator
April 3
-
Ola De Crimenes (aka Crime Wave)
-
Pepito
-
Slipping Into Darkness
-
The Serenade (aka La Serenata)
April 4
-
Good Boys
April 5
-
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
April 11
-
It: Chapter 2
April 12
-
Insecure: Season 4
-
Run
April 17
-
Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses)
April 18
-
Stuber
April 19
-
Entre Hombre: Series Premiere
April 20
-
Shadows: Season 3
April 23
-
We’re Here
April 25
-
Bad Education (aka La mala educación)
April 27
-
I Know This Much Is True: Limited Series
Leaving in April
Leaving April 26
-
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
Leaving April 30
-
Mary Queen of Scots
-
Men of Honour
-
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
-
My Soul to Take
-
Out of Sight
-
Puss in Boots
-
Religulous
-
Rush Hour 2
-
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
-
The Darkness
-
The Day After Tomorrow
-
The Ladykillers
-
The Mule
-
The Object of My Affection
-
The Parallax View
-
Upgrade
-
Welcome to Marwen
-
Won’t You Be My Neighbour?
-
Bruce Almighty
-
Cyborg
-
George of the Jungle
-
Good Boy!
-
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
-
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
-
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
