What's Coming To HBO Now In April 2020

If you’re prepping your stay-at-home calendar with things to watch in April, HBO Now is adding a lot of new movies that will help you quickly fill it up.

April 1 ushers in a ton of new films including three Die Hards, Slumdog Millionaire, The Flintstones, and Water for Elephants. It: Chapter 2 arrives on April 11th, and Bad Education arrives on the platform on April 25th.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming and going from HBO Now in April:

April 1

  • Alpha and Omega

  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

  • American Pie

  • American Pie 2

  • American Wedding

  • Autism: The Sequel

  • Becoming Jane

  • Clockstoppers

  • Daylight

  • Die Hard

  • Die Hard 2

  • Die Hard with a Vengeance

  • Dragged Across Concrete

  • Drop Dead Fred

  • Galveston

  • Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (Extended Version)

  • Loving

  • Monte Carlo

  • Ulee’s Gold

  • War Dogs

  • Water for Elephants

  • Xanadu

  • Slumdog Millionaire

  • Something Wild

  • Sophie’s Choice

  • Team America: World Police

  • The Family Stone

  • The Flintstones

  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

  • The Great Gilly Hopkins

  • The Judge

  • The Kids Are All Right

  • The Lovely Bones

  • The Nice Guys

  • The Predator

April 3

  • Ola De Crimenes (aka Crime Wave)

  • Pepito

  • Slipping Into Darkness

  • The Serenade (aka La Serenata)

April 4

  • Good Boys

April 5

  • Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

April 11

  • It: Chapter 2

April 12

  • Insecure: Season 4

  • Run

April 17

  • Las Herederas (aka The Heiresses)

April 18

  • Stuber

April 19

  • Entre Hombre: Series Premiere

April 20

  • Shadows: Season 3

April 23

  • We’re Here

April 25

  • Bad Education (aka La mala educación)

April 27

  • I Know This Much Is True: Limited Series

Leaving in April

Leaving April 26

  • Kit Kittredge: An American Girl

Leaving April 30

  • Mary Queen of Scots

  • Men of Honour

  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday

  • My Soul to Take

  • Out of Sight

  • Puss in Boots

  • Religulous

  • Rush Hour 2

  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

  • The Darkness

  • The Day After Tomorrow

  • The Ladykillers

  • The Mule

  • The Object of My Affection

  • The Parallax View

  • Upgrade

  • Welcome to Marwen

  • Won’t You Be My Neighbour?

  • Bruce Almighty

  • Cyborg

  • George of the Jungle

  • Good Boy!

  • Hedwig and the Angry Inch

  • Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

  • Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

