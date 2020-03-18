You Can Stream These New-Release Movies At Home

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Social distancing means a lot of us are spending significantly more time at home. If that’s not something you’re used to doing, then you might have started to run out of things to pass the time.

Here’s some good news: Universal is releasing movies that are currently in theatres as 48-hour rentals. The first movie that will simultaneously debut online and in theatres will be “Trolls World Tour” on April 10th.

Other movies including “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Emma” will be available as 48-hour rentals as soon as Friday. All of the rentals will cost $US19.99 ($33), which is a bit higher than your traditional online rental cost, but around the price of two movie tickets. Films traditionally are out of theatres 90 days before they’re made available for online purchase or rental.

If you want to watch any of those films, you should be able to find “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Emma” this weekend through iTunes, Google Play Movies, or wherever you traditional rent movies.

