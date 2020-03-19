Take Free Cooking Classes With Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re cooking dinner at home rather than ordering take-out or delivery this week, Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura has a treat for you: he’s teaching cooking classes on Instagram.

He’s calling the series “Kitchen Quarantine.”

The series is being broadcast in English, even though Bottura’s native language is Italian, so it can reach the largest amount of viewers. He also does an Instagram Q&A after the show to answer any questions that come up while you watch:

The first three episodes of the show included lessons on how to make Thai curry, a warm “bollito” salad, and tortellini.

You can catch the show live on Bottura’s Instagram page every day at 6am AEDT.

If you can’t watch during the day, Pellegrino has been uploading recordings of the live Instagram show to YouTube so you can watch them later. We’ve included one of the first three below. You can check out the rest on Pelligrino’s website.