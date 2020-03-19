The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Take Free Cooking Classes With Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re cooking dinner at home rather than ordering take-out or delivery this week, Michelin star chef Massimo Bottura has a treat for you: he’s teaching cooking classes on Instagram.

He’s calling the series “Kitchen Quarantine.”

The series is being broadcast in English, even though Bottura’s native language is Italian, so it can reach the largest amount of viewers. He also does an Instagram Q&A after the show to answer any questions that come up while you watch:

The first three episodes of the show included lessons on how to make Thai curry, a warm “bollito” salad, and tortellini.

You can catch the show live on Bottura’s Instagram page every day at 6am AEDT.

If you can’t watch during the day, Pellegrino has been uploading recordings of the live Instagram show to YouTube so you can watch them later. We’ve included one of the first three below. You can check out the rest on Pelligrino’s website.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles