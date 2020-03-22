The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

How To Watch Broadway Shows Like Cats, And Sweeney Todd At Home For Free

Image: Shutterstock

New York closed all of the theatres on Broadway last week in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, but you can still catch a few of the most popular shows from Broadway at home from your couch.

BroadwayHD is offering a free 7-day trial of its theatre-streaming service. Videos can be viewed on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Roku, Amazon Firestick, and the web.

The free trial is only for a week, so you’ll need to cancel before then or you’ll get charged. A monthly membership to the service is $US8.99 ($15) and a yearly subscription $US99.99 ($172). That said, in a world where we’re all sticking close to home, 7 days is enough to watch a pretty substantial number of musicals.

Available musicals right now include Brokeback Mountain, Cats, Driving Miss Daisy, Kinky Boots, Swan Lake, Peter Pan.

If you’re not interested in tuning in for a full show, the Actors Fund is also offering free daily shows from 2 and 8pm, traditional theatre times.

The shows will feature stars of stage and screen signing and performing live from their homes. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs as well as some wildcard additions.

Confirmed celebrities include: Iain Armitage, Sara Bareilles, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Wayne Brady, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Melissa Errico, Raul Esparza, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kathryn Gallagher, Ana Gasteyer, Mandy Gonzalez, Justin Guarini, Debbie Gravitte, James Monroe Iglehart, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Kudish, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Idina Menzel, Varla Jean Merman, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Julia Murney, Rosie O’Donnell, Kelli O’Hara, Christine Pedi, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Kate Shindle, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Patrick Wilson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Scott Wittman.

You can view those performances live on YouTube. They’re free to watch, but the performers are asking for viewers to make a donation to the Actor’s Fund to help keep performers afloat while theatres are closed around the country.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android apps communications feature fitness google-play internet lifehacker-pack music photos podcasts saga smartphone software tablet videos

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Which Android app is worth a spot on your new smartphone or tablet? Trying to find the very best of the best is a challenging process, because there are millions of apps to pick from on the Google Play Store. Even if you just scan Google’s “top free” or “top paid” list on a daily basis, you’ll miss out on a lot of digital gems. Allow us to help you out with some of our favourites for Android.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature maps tracking

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Spreading faster than the coronavirus outbreak itself is the wealth of information about it. Despite there being plenty available, our understanding of the virus and its spread has been changing more rapidly than we can manage regular updates for. This is best shown with Australia's own case count. While it's provided through the federal health department, it's not being updated as quickly as others so figures soon become outdated. If you want to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in Australia, here are some of the best sources to check.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles