These Virgin Australia Flights Had A Confirmed Coronavirus Infection On Board

Virgin Australia has published a list of flights where there was at least one confirmed case of coronavirus infection on board. Although the airline says they have contacted everyone who they believe was at risk of being infected it's important to know if you were on one of the affected flights, just in case. Here's the list.
Virgin Australia published this list and includes flights up until this past weekend.
|Flight Number
|Departure Date
|Route
|VA682
|2 March 2020
|Perth to Melbourne
|VA1394
|3 March 2020
|Brisbane to Adelaide
|VA811
|3 March 2020
|Melbourne to Sydney
|VA800
|4 March 2020
|Sydney to Melbourne
|VA7
|4 March 2020
|Brisbane to Los Angeles
|VA2
|5 March 2020
|Los Angeles to Sydney
|VA24
|5 March 2020
|Los Angeles to Melbourne
|VA24
|6 March 2020
|Los Angeles to Melbourne
|VA833
|6 March 2020
|Melbourne to Sydney
|VA516
|7 March 2020
|Gold Coast to Sydney
|VA535
|8 March 2020
|Sydney to Gold Coast
|VA2
|9 March 2020
|Los Angeles to Sydney
|VA418
|10 March 2020
|Sydney to Adelaide
|VA480
|13 March 2020
|Maroochydore to Sydney
If you were on one of these flights and exhibit any cold and flu-like symptoms:
- Call the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080
- If you are experiencing flu like symptoms and are concerned about your health, call the Healthdirect hotline on 1800 022 222
