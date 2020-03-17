These Virgin Australia Flights Had A Confirmed Coronavirus Infection On Board

Image: Supplied

Virgin Australia has published a list of flights where there was at least one confirmed case of coronavirus infection on board. Although the airline says they have contacted everyone who they believe was at risk of being infected it's important to know if you were on one of the affected flights, just in case. Here's the list.

Virgin Australia published this list and includes flights up until this past weekend.

Flight Number Departure Date Route VA682 2 March 2020 Perth to Melbourne VA1394 3 March 2020 Brisbane to Adelaide VA811 3 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney VA800 4 March 2020 Sydney to Melbourne VA7 4 March 2020 Brisbane to Los Angeles VA2 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney VA24 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne VA24 6 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne VA833 6 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney VA516 7 March 2020 Gold Coast to Sydney VA535 8 March 2020 Sydney to Gold Coast VA2 9 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney VA418 10 March 2020 Sydney to Adelaide VA480 13 March 2020 Maroochydore to Sydney

If you were on one of these flights and exhibit any cold and flu-like symptoms: