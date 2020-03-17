Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

These Virgin Australia Flights Had A Confirmed Coronavirus Infection On Board

Image: Supplied

Virgin Australia has published a list of flights where there was at least one confirmed case of coronavirus infection on board. Although the airline says they have contacted everyone who they believe was at risk of being infected it's important to know if you were on one of the affected flights, just in case. Here's the list.

Virgin Australia published this list and includes flights up until this past weekend.

Flight Number Departure Date Route
VA682 2 March 2020 Perth to Melbourne
VA1394 3 March 2020 Brisbane to Adelaide
VA811 3 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney
VA800 4 March 2020 Sydney to Melbourne
VA7 4 March 2020 Brisbane to Los Angeles
VA2 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney
VA24 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne
VA24 6 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne
VA833 6 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney 
VA516 7 March 2020 Gold Coast to Sydney
VA535 8 March 2020 Sydney to Gold Coast
VA2  9 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney
VA418 10 March 2020  Sydney to Adelaide
VA480 13 March 2020 Maroochydore to Sydney

If you were on one of these flights and exhibit any cold and flu-like symptoms:

  • Call the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080
  • If you are experiencing flu like symptoms and are concerned about your health, call the Healthdirect hotline on 1800 022 222

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
cooking food kitchen rice video-feature

Is Brown Rice Really That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

My girlfriend and I make a lot of rice when we cook. The trouble is, she likes brown rice for health reasons and I like white rice for yummy reasons. I know brown rice is supposed to be "healthier" than white rice, but is it so much healthier that I need to make the switch?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles