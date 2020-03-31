The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Image: Getty Images

In light of the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the government has announced a new suite of welfare packages to help Australians who've found themselves out of work with the new shutdown restrictions or economic downturn. Among them are the JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments, which are a little confusing at first. Here's what you need to know.

What are the JobKeeper payments and how do I get them?

On March 30, the Morrison Government announced it would be offering businesses a wage subsidy to keep staff on until the restrictions are eventually lifted. It's called the JobKeeper Payment and the idea is that the government, through the ATO, will pay $1,500 to businesses per fortnight per employee for up to 6 months so long as they're eligible.

That payment would need to be passed on to the employee and would start being pushed out from the first week of May but businesses could receive back-dated payments from 30 March 2020.

The interesting part here is that employees who have been let go after 1 March could essentially be rehired and paid this $1500 per fortnight while stood down. This would apply to full-time, part-time and long-term casuals who'd been at the role for 12 months or more.

The catch is you'll need to wait for your employer to apply for the payment through the ATO in order to be able to receive it. Eligible businesses or the self-employed would have to adhere to the following criteria:

their business has a turnover of less than $1 billion and their turnover will be reduced by more than 30 per cent relative to a comparable period a year ago (of at least a month), or

their business has a turnover of $1 billion or more and their turnover will be reduced by more than 50 per cent relative to a comparable period a year ago (of at least a month), and

the business is not subject to the Major Bank Levy

The employer must have been in an employment relationship with eligible employees as at 1 March 2020, and confirm that each eligible employee is currently engaged in order to receive JobKeeper Payments.

Not-for-profit entities (including charities) and self-employed individuals (businesses without employees) that meet the turnover tests that apply for businesses are eligible to apply for JobKeeper Payments.

But that's the not only criteria you'll have to fulfil. The employees will also need to ensure the following:

are currently employed by the eligible employer (including those stood down or re-hired);

were employed by the employer at 1 March 2020

are full-time, part-time, or long-term casuals (a casual employed on a regular basis for longer than 12 months as at 1 March 2020)

are at least 16 years of age

are an Australian citizen, the holder of a permanent visa, a Protected Special Category Visa Holder, a non-protected Special Category Visa Holder who has been residing continually in Australia for 10 years or more, or a Special Category (Subclass 444) Visa Holder

are not in receipt of a JobKeeper Payment from another employer.

What are the Jobseeker coronavirus payments and how do I get them?

The Jobseeker supplement was revealed in mid-March prior to the JobKeeper changes and includes direct payments to those without work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, those receiving income support payments already from the government, such as youth allowance or a parenting payment, will be given a further $550 a fortnight on top of their regular benefit payment starting from 27 April 2020.

It applies automatically to those already receiving payments on:

Jobseeker Payment

Youth Allowance Jobseeker

Parenting Payment

Farm Household Allowance

Special Benefit

Additionally, if you're in a relationship and your partner is earning $80,000 or less, you'll still be eligible to receive the payments. Previously, that cut off number was $48,000.

The changes are a welcome announcement for many experiencing the uncertainty of consistent work over the next few months but if the situation continues to worsen, they might not be the last we'll hear about.