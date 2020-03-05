The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC

Image: Paramount Pictures

The ACCC recently released a new quarterly report on real-world NBN speeds and Optus has managed to top the leader board for the second time in a row.

In the latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus customers were found to receive 89.9 per cent of their plan’s maximum speeds during peak hours (between 7pm and 11pm). TPG and Exetel tied for second, with customers found to get 86.6 per cent of plan speeds during busy hours.

This puts Optus ahead of the eight other telcos featured in the report, including Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Telstra, and TPG.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 86.6% 89.9% 85.8% Dodo 81.7% 87.9% 80.0% Exetel 87.8% 89.4% 86.6% iiNet 85.5% 91.7% 84.3% iPrimus 81.7% 87.9% 80.0% MyRepublic 83.6% 89.2% 82.3% Optus 90.8% 92.2% 89.9% Telstra 85.8% 91.5% 84.4% TPG 88.3% 90.9% 86.6%

The Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers ‭1,148‬ NBN connections across the nine providers in question. That’s not a massive amount, but it’s still a useful barometer of telco NBN performance. ‬‬

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Aussie Broadband and MyRepublic are your cheapest options for NBN 100 plans, out of the providers featured in the report. Both telcos charge $89 per month for a plan with unlimited data. Aussie Broadband came fourth in terms of peak hours speeds, while MyRepublic ranked seventh. The plans in question are configured on the NBN 100 / 20 speed tier, which means you’ll get 20Mbps of upload speed. That’s half the 40Mbps you’d get on a typical NBN 100 plan.

TPG has the second cheapest plan here, which is certainly isn’t bad considering it’s also second in terms of peak hour speeds. An NBN 100 plan on TPG will set you back $89.99 per month on an 18-month contract, but you can go month-to-month if you pay a $99.95 set-up fee.

While Optus may be the best performing provider according to the ACCC, it’s also the second most expensive option out of the telcos featured in the report. An unlimited data NBN 100 plan will set you back $100 per month. If you don’t want to sign a 24-month contract, you’ll pay a $200 set-up fee.

Dodo and iPrimus don’t sell NBN 100 plans.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

MyRepublic is your cheapest option here for NBN 50 plans, by a hair. You’ll pay $69 per month on MyRepublic, followed by $69.99 per month on TPG, or $70 per month on Dodo and Optus.

MyRepublic is your best bet if you’d prefer a contract-free option; you won’t pay any upfront fees unless you want to add a modem. On the other hand, TPG, Dodo, and Optus will all charge a setup fee unless you’re willing to consent to an extended contract.

While Telstra is the most expensive ISP covered by the Measuring Broadband report, new customers can nab a three-month free subscription to Foxtel Now if they sign-up before April 30. The subscription includes access to every Foxtel Now pack, which is valued at $104 per month. After the three-month offer expires, you’ll be bumped down to the $25 per month “Essentials” pack unless specify a different bundle or cancel your subscription.

Telstra will also waive the $99 connection charge for new customers. The plan is technically contract-free, but you’ll need to pay out the pro-rated value of the included modem ($216) if you leave within your first 24 months.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.