Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

How To Tell If An iPhone Bug Is Eating Up Your Data Plan

Photo: Shutterstock

A strange iOS bug is eating up mobile data and spiking monthly bills for iPhone users. You might not be affected, but it’s worth checking out (just in case).

The bug has been reported on all iPhone models that run iOS 13, and it affects nearly every major cell provider. Some users are only seeing a few kilobytes of their data plan affected, while others have reported losing several gigs of data to the bug. Either way, that’s eating up your data plan; even if you’re on an unlimited plan, you can be subject to service throttling if your phone turns into a complete hog.

You can check if your iPhone is affected by going to Settings > Cellular, and scrolling down to the Cellular Data section. Check the list for the phrase “Uninstalled Apps.” The number should be pretty large, I’m assuming. That’s normal. Scroll down a ton and tap on “Reset Statistics.” Now, give it a few days, and check this number again—if your “Uninstalled Apps” is skyrocketing to the top of your data-use chart, and you haven’t deleted any apps in the meantime, you’ve got a problem.

Screenshot: David Murphy

Unfortunately, there’s no way to fix this bug save for downgrading to iOS 12, which you can’t do. On the bright side, Apple has acknowledged the bug and says it’s working on a fix—though we don’t know when it will show up.

I’ve seen suggestions that users stop using their iPhones entirely, but you should probably reach out to your service provider and explain the issue first, then report the bug to Apple directly. Even though there’s no patch yet, you’ll probably get better advice than “abandon your iPhone,” and may be able to resolve account-related issues caused by the data-munching menace. That said, it is possible you may have to limit using your iPhone (or swap to a different device if you have one) until Apple solves this problem.

If all else fails, then I guess you can go ahead and seal your phone in a Faraday bag and chuck it into the ocean and buy an Android instead. We kid. (Somewhat.)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles