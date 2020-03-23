How To Get Into DJ D-Nice's Virtual 'Club Quarantine' Dance Party

Image: Shutterstock

Nightclubs around the country are closed due to coronavirus, but in their absence, a new virtual club has opened its door, and it has a pretty A-List guest list.

You may know DJ D-Nice, Derrick Jones, as a member of the 90s hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions. He was also the DJ for Barak Obama’s farewell party at the White House.

DJ D-Nice launched “Club Quarantine” last week, and on Saturday the “club” was open for nine hours with guest appearances from celebrities like Michelle Obama, Naomi Campbell, Chaka Khan, Halle Berry, Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Diddy, and Jamie Foxx.

Tonight’s virtual club doors are already open, and more than 100,000 people are currently watching him spin tracks, presumably from his apartment.

Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, and Donnie Wahlberg all popped in while I was writing this, and there’s bound to be more names you recognise popping by.

You can watch and dance along at home by going to his Instagram page on your mobile phone and then clicking his profile picture to join the live stream.

Once you’re inside, you can comment to chat with other people watching the stream or just hook your phone up to some speakers and have a little solo dance party.