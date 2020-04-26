DJ D-Nice's 'Club Quarantine' Is On TV Tonight

Image: MTV

DJ D-Nice has been regularly opening the virtual doors of Club Quarantine on Instagram for over a month now. His online DJ sessions have been attended by everyone from Snoop Dogg to Oprah. Tonight, that experience is making the leap to television in the form of a special “Club MTV” musical event.

Called “Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice,” D-Nice will be co-hosting a live one-night musical event on the network along with Keke Palmer.

The live one-hour social kicks off tonight at 10pm ET. Special guests for the event include LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Common, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donny Wahlberg, Fat Joe, Nicole Scherzinger, La La Anthony, Rita Ora, Pauly D, Steve Aoki, MJ Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, and “Club MTV” original host Downtown Julie Brown.

The event is to raise money for Save The Music, a nonprofit that helps ensure students in underserved communities have access to music education.

Participants and viewers are encouraged to donate to Save the Music while the watch either online or by texting 91999.

If you want to watch tonight, you can tune in at 10pm ET on MTV. The event will also be simulcast on MTV2 and VH1. If you don’t have cable, the event will also be available on the free-to-watch Pluto TV.