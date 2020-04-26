10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Everything Coming to Netflix In May

DJ D-Nice's 'Club Quarantine' Is On TV Tonight

Image: MTV

DJ D-Nice has been regularly opening the virtual doors of Club Quarantine on Instagram for over a month now. His online DJ sessions have been attended by everyone from Snoop Dogg to Oprah. Tonight, that experience is making the leap to television in the form of a special “Club MTV” musical event.

Called “Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice,” D-Nice will be co-hosting a live one-night musical event on the network along with Keke Palmer.

The live one-hour social kicks off tonight at 10pm ET. Special guests for the event include LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Common, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donny Wahlberg, Fat Joe, Nicole Scherzinger, La La Anthony, Rita Ora, Pauly D, Steve Aoki, MJ Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, and “Club MTV” original host Downtown Julie Brown.

The event is to raise money for Save The Music, a nonprofit that helps ensure students in underserved communities have access to music education.

Participants and viewers are encouraged to donate to Save the Music while the watch either online or by texting 91999.

If you want to watch tonight, you can tune in at 10pm ET on MTV. The event will also be simulcast on MTV2 and VH1. If you don’t have cable, the event will also be available on the free-to-watch Pluto TV.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
au infographics resumes tesla

Elon Musk's Resume: Proof Nobody Needs More Than One Page

Elon Musk is an engineer, inventor and investor who helped to build some of the world's most recognised companies including Tesla Motors, SpaceX and PayPal. Despite these achievements and many others, it's possible to fit his resume on a single page. (Yes, this means you're probably waffling too much on your own resume.)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles