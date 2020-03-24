Download 'TIME For Kids' For Free

Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

Because parents everywhere need all the help we can get keeping our kids somewhat academically stimulated, TIME is the latest company to step up and offer to help—with a free digital library of TIME for Kids.

Several digital editions of TIME for Kids (and the financial literacy magazine Your $) are now available through the end of the school year. The magazine’s content is curated for four different grade groups: K-1; 2; 3-4; and 5-6.

Parents can read through sample articles for each grade group and sign up for their child’s free subscription here. I signed my son up for the grades 3-4 library, and the most recent edition from March 20 features age-appropriate coverage of the coronavirus, including a Q&A with an infectious disease specialist, an article about what the school closures mean for students across the country, and an explainer about how the economy has been affected.

For kids who are already feeling worried about COVID-19, you may want to skip that edition—there are several other non-coronavirus editions to peruse. But for kids who would like to better understand what is happening, Time for Kids presents the topic in a calm and balanced way.

Introducing children to Time for Kids can also present an opportunity to talk about how to identify reputable and trustworthy news sources and why that is important.

