Wilder Vs Fury 2: Get The Live Stream Here!

The second heavyweight boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is about to begin! The spectacle kicks off on Sunday at 2pm AEDT, with the main card's first bell scheduled for approximately 4pm. If you aren't near a suitably-equipped venue with a TV, have no fear — you can live stream the match from your phone or laptop with just a few clicks. Here are the links.

How to buy your Wilder Vs Fury pay-per-view ticket

To watch Wilder Vs Fury 2 live in the privacy of your home, you will need to purchase a Main Event pay-per-view (PPV) "ticket" from Foxtel. All tickets require a one-off payment of $49.95.

This will give you live streaming access on a device of your choice. You don't need to download anything - the stream will play automatically in your internet browser. (Chrome, Firefox, Edge Safari browsers are supported.) A minimum internet speed of 1.5Mbps is recommended.

Foxtel Now members can purchase a PPV ticket directly through its website. This is a good option if you're planning to watch on your TV and have access to the relevant console or smart TV app.

Here are those links again:

Remember - streaming the event isn't the only way to watch. You can find a bunch of alternative methods (some more legal than others) at the link below.

Wilder Vs Fury 2: How To Watch In Australia Free And Online

This coming Saturday, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring to decide the WBC world heavyweight boxing title. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history. Here's how to watch live, online and free in Australia.

Read more

