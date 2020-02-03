PSA: You Can Use Cucumbers To Keep Insects Away

Everything New On Netflix Australia This Week (February 3)

You may not know it, but your salad fixings may already contain some natural insect repellents - especially the humble cucumber. Who would've thunk it?

Home improvement blog Apartment Therapy suggests using cucumbers to keep ants away, along with other natural repellents that keep multi-legged home invaders at bay.

Instead of using harsh chemicals to keep bugs away, try some natural free solutions. We've previously mentioned how to repel mosquitoes with plants and offered vodka-based insect repellent, but what about the ants finding refuge from the heat in your home? Apartment Therapy serves up a few tips that we hadn't seen before, including discs of cucumber.

As summer approaches, ants flock to kitchens on the hunt for food crumbs. Ants are appalled by cucumbers; therefore, the cucumber slices work best when placed near cracks or other areas where ants may enter the home.

You will, of course, need to change out those discs every so often as they spoil, and you'd probably want to put them on top of wax paper or something else to keep them from mushing onto surfaces.

For other ways to repel flies, moths and other bugs, check out the article below. If you've got your own trusty DIY bug repellent solution, sound off in the comments below.

Household Pest Control: 5 Natural Bug Repellents [Apartment Therapy]

