The Gomestic weblog lists four common plants than can work as natural mosquito repellents in a pinch: citronella (naturally), catnip, rosemary, and marigolds (the author mentions a fifth, called mosquito plants, but they're are actually just citronella). Keep in mind that most of these repellents, to be effective, would need to be crushed and rubbed onto your skin and not just sitting around. In addition to the plants mentioned, the commenters also recommend mint, orange peel, and garlic for a little DIY bug repellent. If you've ever used any of these plants—or any other homespun remedies—let us know how they worked for you in the comments.
Repel mosquitoes with these 4 plants
