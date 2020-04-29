Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Your Mum

iPhone SE Plans In Australia: Vodafone, Telstra, Optus

PSA: You Can Use Cucumbers To Keep Insects Away

Image: Supplied

You may not know it, but your salad fixings may already contain some natural insect repellents - especially the humble cucumber. Who would've thunk it?

Home improvement blog Apartment Therapy suggests using cucumbers to keep ants away, along with other natural repellents that keep multi-legged home invaders at bay.

Instead of using harsh chemicals to keep bugs away, try some natural free solutions. We've previously mentioned how to repel mosquitoes with plants and offered vodka-based insect repellent, but what about the ants finding refuge from the heat in your home? Apartment Therapy serves up a few tips that we hadn't seen before, including discs of cucumber.

As summer approaches, ants flock to kitchens on the hunt for food crumbs. Ants are appalled by cucumbers; therefore, the cucumber slices work best when placed near cracks or other areas where ants may enter the home.

You will, of course, need to change out those discs every so often as they spoil, and you'd probably want to put them on top of wax paper or something else to keep them from mushing onto surfaces.

For other ways to repel flies, moths and other bugs, check out the article below. If you've got your own trusty DIY bug repellent solution, sound off in the comments below.

Household Pest Control: 5 Natural Bug Repellents [Apartment Therapy]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
amazon amazon-prime au disney-plus documentaries feature foxtel movies netflix shows stan streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus And Amazon Prime Video In May

There's no better list to keep a track of than our enormous compilation of what's coming this May to your favourite streaming services. From new series, returning shows and a whole bunch of movies and documentaries to choose from, Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are pulling out all the stops to make next month really entertaining for you.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles