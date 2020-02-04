Choose The Right Electronics Board With The Maker's Guide

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation

When it comes to picking an electronics board for your DIY project, you have a ton of choices. You can use a Raspberry Pi, an Arduino, a BeagleBone or countless others. The Maker has a tried-and-trusted search tool that helps you find what you need.

With the Maker guide, you can search by price, software compatibility, usage recommendations, processor speed and a variety of other options. It makes hunting down say, a Linux compatible board with Wi-Fi that's under $15 or the best board for home automation a lot easier. Once you click on a board, you can check out a synopsis of the board and a list of the technical details. If nothing else, the guide is a good starting point for your next project.

Lifehacker's Complete Guide To Raspberry Pi Everyone wants a tiny little computer that can do it all, but how do you get started? Use our new guide to master your brand-new Raspberry Pi — and learn everything it can do for you. Read more

The Maker's Guide to Boards