Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 25% off PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, cheap toys and board games, up to 90% off everything at Catch, 80% off Merlot wines and more!

1. 50-90% off at Catch: Daily deals site Catch is in the midst of a 48-hour fire sale with up to 90% off everything. There are hundreds of deals to choose from spread across every conceivable category. Click here!

2. Cheap toys and board games: Amazon is having a clearance on select toys and board games. There are options for all ages with prices starting at under $10. Click here.

3. 80% off Merlot wines: Contrary to Paul Giamatti's claims in Sideways, Merlot is the best red wine (fight me, Shiraz fans.) You can currently get a cool 80% off mixed cases on Just Wine's eBay store - down from $319 to just $75.65. (To get the full discount, use the code 'PYEAH' at checkout.) Click here!

4. Cheap Philips Powerbank (10,000mAh): eBay is selling the powerful Philips Powerbank for just $41.65 (RRP: $149.95). To get the deal, use the discount code 'PYEAH' at checkout. Buy here.

5. 25% off PlayStation 4 Pro consoles: The Gamesmen are selling Sony's 1TB PS4 Pro Fortnite bundle for $376.51 - that's better than 25% off. Buy here.

6. $21 off Superloop NBN plans: Aussie telco Superloop has knocked $21 off all NBN plans for the first six months. The plans are also contract-free so you can cancel after the promotion ends. Here are the NBN 100 plans:

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.