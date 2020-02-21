Six Toe-Curling Lubes Every Man Needs In His Bedroom

Image: iStock

Lube. What is it good for? Absolutely everything! Whether you're having a night in with Mr Hand or getting it on with your main squeeze, here are the six types of lube you should have on standby to make it all feel slip-slidingly great.

#1 For explosive masturbation: Lovehoney Release Masturbation Lubricant

This non-greasy, moisturising formula is packed with nourishing, skin-softening ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E and almond oil, for extra-slippery, friction-free fapping.

#2 For super-pleasurable penetration: Lovehoney Enjoy Water-Based Lubricant

With its light, natural feel, water-based lube is the perfect all-rounder. It’s condom compatible, won’t damage silicone sex toys, and its water-solubility means it washes off bodies and bedsheets easily. One slight downside is it’s easily absorbed by skin, so you may need to top it up during longer sessions.

#3 For marathon sex sessions: Lovehoney Indulge Silicone Lubricant

Silicone lube boasts the ultra-slick feel of oil with all the safety advantages of water-based. The long-lasting, friction-limiting properties mean you won’t need to keep topping up, and it’s waterproof, too (great for bathtime bonking). It’s safe to use with condoms, but not with your silicone sex toys.

#4 For smooth anal play: Lovehoney Discover Water-Based Anal Lubricant

As the anus and rectum aren’t self lubricating, you’ll need something with a higher viscosity than other lubricants. Discover is ultra slick and specially formulated to stay slipperier for longer, for limited friction and maximum protection and comfort.

#5 For mouthwatering oral: Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant or Lovehoney Peppermint Flavoured Lubricant

Flavoured lubes make foreplay extra tasty, and come in lots of fruity, refreshing varieties. Plus, Lovehoney’s don't contain any glycerin or parabens that can meddle with delicate vaginal health.

#6 For longer-lasting loving: Lovehoney Stay Longer Delay Lubricant

Designed to desensitise his dong and help delay ejaculation, these lubes prolong pleasure for both of you and provide non-sticky lubrication. Stay Longer is water-based, glycerine-free and super gentle on skin.

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.