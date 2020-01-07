The Best Way To Store Your Kid's Bath Toys

Everything New On Netflix This Week (January 6)

Photo: Shutterstock

Chances are, if you’ve got little kids, you’ve also got a vast assortment of rubber bath toys in varying states of mould infestation. We’ve already told you how to clean them up (and even how to prevent the mould in the first place), but once they’re clean, where do you store them?

You don’t want to tuck them away in a closet because you’ll be pulling them back out again tomorrow night. You don’t want to leave them lying around in the tub—they’ll never know a dry moment that way. But tossing the pile into a bucket in the corner doesn’t seem like the best way to let them dry out either. A home renovation blogger came up with the perfect solution: Store them in a hanging tiered fruit basket.

Take out the fruit, put in the toys. (Photo: Deco Brothers)

She found one at Goodwill, but if you don’t happen to stumble upon a used basket, there are a bunch of options on Amazon, including the one pictured above.

You should use a hanging fruit basket to store the toys because:

1. The hook fits perfectly over a shower rod.

2. The wire basket allows air to circulate around the toys as they dry.

3. It is lightweight and easy to move about the room as needed.

Although this should help the toys dry faster, you’re still going to have to clean them periodically because water will still get trapped inside. But at least now they’ll be up and out of the way while the mould grows.

