Netflix Is Deleting More Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

It's happening again. Netflix is being forced to delete a bunch of movies and TV shows due to expired licensing agreements. This includes cult series like American Horror Story and Spartacus, and movies like Captain Underpants, Little Sister and Ghostbusters.

Here's everything about to be deleted. (Watch them while you still can!)

The good news is that Netflix isn't deleting as much content as it did last month. There are currently only 16 titles on the chopping block, compared to almost 60 in December.

The bad news is that this includes some excellent TV shows that will be sorely missed. Notable causalities include the 300-inspired TV series Spartacus which has been a mainstay on Australian Netflix since launch. Horror fans will also need to finish up watching American Horror Story - it's set to disappear on January 31.

Oh, and if your kids are really into Captain Underpants or LoliRock they're going to need a new title to obsessively re-watch - both are leaving the service on January 12 and January 31, respectively.

Note: Netflix is known to quietly delete additional content toward the end of each month - so this is not a complete list. We'll let you know if any additional fan favourites join the chopping block in the weeks ahead.

Movies leaving Netflix in January

Alien Contact: Outer Space - Jan 8

This fact-based account delves into humankind's efforts to gather signals from possible intelligent beings beyond the solar system.

The Lights Between Oceans - Jan 8

A happily married but childless couple on a remote Australian island wrestle with a moral dilemma when they discover a lifeboat carrying an infant.

Ghostbusters - Jan 11

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie - Jan 12

Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he's an undies-adorned superhero.

Estar o no estar - Jan 13

An ill and addled man recalls what seems to be a brief but powerful past romance with a kindred spirit, a young Russian woman who lived a lonely life.

Little Sister - Jan 13

A former Goth studying to become a nun finds her faith tested when she returns home to visit her brother, who has been disfigured in the Iraq War.

TV Shows leaving Netflix in January

Tierra de Reyes - Jan 14

Legends of Strength - Jan 17

Strongland - Jan 17

Juana Ines - Jan 27

The Lady in Dignity - Jan 29

LoliRock - Jan 31

American Horror Story - Jan 31

Spartacus - Jan 31

Pioneers of African-American Cinema - Jan 31

