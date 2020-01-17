Taste Test: McDonald's McVeggie Deluxe Burger

This Hack Dramatically Increases A Plant's Survival Rate

17 Podcast Episodes You Need To Listen To

It's Safe To Eat Lettuce Again, If You Must

Photo: Shutterstock

If you’ve been craving romaine lettuce for months, I have good news and bad news for you.

Note: This is a Lifehacker US story. Head to Lifehacker Australia for AU-relevant stories.

The bad news is that you have terrible taste in salads. The good news is that, according to the CDC, it’s safe to eat romaine again.

Ever since the holidays we were supposed to be checking labels on lettuce and avoiding anything from the Salinas Valley growing region of California. Romaine from that area was associated with E. coli (in particular, a strain of the infamous O157:H7),which can cause bloody diarrhoea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. A total of 167 people were infected, across 27 states, with 15 developing kidney failure but, fortunately, no deaths.

To be fair, lettuce isn’t always risky, but it is prone to occasional widespread contamination. Lettuce all over the country may come from just one or two growing regions, depending on season, which means outbreaks can occur across the country all at once. And unlike many other foods, we don’t cook lettuce, leaving the contaminating bacteria alive and well to wreak havoc on our digestive systems.

So, go ahead and enjoy those romaine-based salads, if you really want to.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au chromium feature google-chrome microsoft microsoft-edge

Microsoft's Answer To Google Chrome Has Landed

Microsoft has finally launched its latest browser, Edge Chromium, and it's based on Google's open source software. Here's what you need to know and whether it's worth testing out.
after-hours ask-lh ask-lifehacker au relationships science sex

This Is How Long Sex Should Last

If you’re a non-scientist, you might have once asked yourself, propped against the bedhead after disappointingly quick intercourse, how long does sex “normally” last? A scientist, though, would phrase the same question in an almost comically obscure way: What is the mean intravaginal ejaculation latency time? Well, here's your answer...

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles