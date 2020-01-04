Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Image: Getty Images

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer.

Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Catch's sale includes portable options to suit small apartments as well as reverse cycle units that'll require professional installation. Here are some of the highlights.

Cheap portable air conditioners

Portable options are handy if you're renting or if you don't need to cool the whole house at once.

Catch has a range of portable air conditioning units available, some discounted by more than $500. The 3.5KW Levante Tango 12000BTU 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner with Remote will set you back $339.15 - down from $700.

The larger Levante Tango 14000BTU 4.1kW version is $449 while the big-arse Levante Tango 16000BTU 4.7kW costs $381.65 - a saving of $517.35!

There's also the Devanti 1.6kW Window Wall system which resembles a fixed air conditioner but does not require professional installation. You will need to employ a little DIY to a suitable window, however.

Cooling products for pets

For your pets, there are a variety of cooling mats. The Zinzi's 60x75cm Cooling Cooling Mat will set you back a mere $11.69. Need to cool a larger pet? Paws & Claws' 90cm x 50cm Cooling Gel Mat is down to $17.90 while the more elaborate Pet Bed Cooling Mat System will set you back $23.99.

You can see more pet-cooling options here.

Cheap cooling fans

The $149 Devanti 3-litre Portable Misting Fan will blow cool air and a gentle mist of water around, helping you cool off. It has three speed settings and a remote controls you can toggle between blowing air around and the misting function.

If you require a bit more grunt, the Heller 50cm High Velocity Floor Fan will help keep the air moving in large spaces. It's currently $48, down from $68.

Cheap reverse-cycle AC units

In the increasingly unlikely event that you need to stay warm in winter, Catch has plenty of discounted reverse-cycle units available that can keep your house toasty in addition to cooling it down.

There's the Devanti 2.7KW Split System Air Conditioner has been slashed from $1197.95 to just $489.95. It's good for rooms up to 20 square metres which should cover most bedrooms and home offices. (Requires installation by a licensed electrician to a 15A circuit.)

For larger spaces, there's the Devanti 7.0KW Split System Air Conditioner which is good for rooms up to 30 square metres which would suffice for most lounge areas and studio apartments.

There are also a range of pedestal fans like the Heller 40cm Basic Pedestal Fan for $19 (save $10) or the fancier looking Heller Turbo Tower Fan for $87. You can also score $200 off Dyson's Pure Cool Tower Fan.

You can find more deals at Catch's Cooling Sale.

