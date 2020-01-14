PSA: Your Car's AC Unit Is Abetting Climate Change

Specs Showdown: PlayStation 5 Vs Xbox Series X

How To Watch The 2020 Australian Open

Apple Might Replace Your iPhone's Battery Case For Free

Photo: Apple

If you’ve noticed that your $US129 ($187) Smart Battery Case is struggling to charge your iPhone, or you can’t really charge the case itself that well (or at all), then you’ve got a defective product on your hands. Apple is aware of these issues and is ready with replacements, and you only have to jump through a single hoop to get one.

First, let’s talk eligibility. Apple’s replacement program is only good for the Smart Battery Case on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. And affected cases were manufactured at some point between January and October of 2019. Apple isn’t, however, replacing every case that was sold between this time period. You’ll have to bring yours to one of Apple’s authorised service providers or an Apple retail store for inspection. If Apple agrees that your case is defective, it will be replaced for free.

While you should probably stop using any Smart Battery Case that isn’t charging (itself or your iPhone), Apple notes that the case itself won’t damage your much-more-expensive iPhone. The issues with the case aren’t a “safety issue,” which I believe is Apple speak for “It won’t blow up.” That said, if you get a replacement case, you’re keeping your original case’s warranty. You don’t get any kind of extension or reset with an Apple replacement.

To get started with your replacement, simply make an appointment at an Apple retail store or visit another authorised service provider.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

animals au dangerous evil-week evil-week-2016

These Are The Worst Animals In Australia

Australia is notorious for its menagerie of venomous and man-eating animals. While most foreigners are aware of the saltwater croc, brown snake, white pointer and funnel-web spider, there are countless other critters lurking in the Aussie wilderness that are equally unpleasant and/or deadly. Here's a handy bestiary to show annoying overseas relatives so they don't come visiting.
au feature microsoft upgrade windows windows-10

PSA: Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade If You're Still Stuck In 2014

Microsoft is finally turning off the tap for Windows 7 security updates but if you're looking to finally make the leap to Windows 10, there's a way to get it free for now. Here's how you do it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles