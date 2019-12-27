Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Consider This Before Loaning Money To Family Or Friends

Image: hidesy/iStockphoto

Nothing sucks the air out of a room quite like a relative asking to borrow money from you. No matter how much you love your family, the prospect of loaning your hard-earned money to them can be uncomfortable at the very least.

How do you separate those feelings from cold, hard logic if someone you love asks you for a loan? Follow Suze Orman’s instructions.

I know. Orman drives me batty half the time for how black-and-white she is when it comes to financial matters. But a post on her blog has some solid advice for evaluating a friend or family member’s request for a loan.

Here are the three questions Orman says to ask yourself:

  • Will a loan really help this person?

  • Can you honestly afford to help?

  • Are you comfortable thinking about money as a gift, not a loan?

The first has to do with the requestor. Are they really in a financial jam, or have they set themselves up for this trouble with repeated bad decisions? If this person has proven they’re generally responsible with money—or is making a marked improvement in order to be—you may find it’s worth helping them.

But the other two questions come down to you. If you drain your savings in order to help someone else, who will help you if you get into a jam and don’t have that cash? Are you so comfortable that you have extra money to give away, likely never to be seen again? That’s the third part, by the way. Orman says all loans should be repaid, but tracking down a family member for that cash you lent them could make you regret the whole thing.

If you do decide this person and their situation are worthy of a loan, make sure to put it in writing with a payment timeline. Yes, you should still treat the money like it’s gone, in the event of the worst-case scenario (like your cousin ghosts on you forever). But creating a contract makes it clear that you take your money seriously—and the borrower should, too.

Comments

  • spod12 @spod12

    There's only one rule to remember if asked by family or friends for a loan: Don't, just don't. If they can't get a loan from a legitimate source then they can't afford it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles