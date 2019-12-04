Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Tonight

Image: Getty Images

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: Return flights to Hawaii from $304, Catch's huge bedding clearance, $105 off Samsung SSDs and more!

1. New online deals app: WhatsMine is a new online shopping app backed by Westfield in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to offering exclusive deals from the likes of IKEA, Microsoft, Coles, Woolworths and heaps more, it also allows shoppers to consolidate their loyalty and membership programs in one place. Here are the details!

2. Return flights to Hawaii from $304: Jetstar is having a sale on flights to Hawaii via the I Want That Flight website. Return flights start at just $304! Click here.

3. $21 off ultra-fast NBN plans: Superloop is knocking $21 off its 90Mbps NBN 100 plans for the first six months. That works out to as little as $58 per month! (The plans are also contract-free, so you're free to cancel straight after the promotion ends.) Click here!

4. Bedding clearance: Looking to upgrade your pillows, sheets or bedspread for the new year? Catch is having a big clearance sale right now, with up to 75% off. Prices start at under $10! Click here.

5. Cheap Echo Dot: Amazon has its cheapest price ever on Echo Dot smart speakers. They're currently going for just $36. Click here!

6. $105 off Samsung SSDs:Sammy is currently offering up to $105 cashback on select solid-state drives - including the fancy 860 PRO SSD SATA III. Click here to learn more.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.