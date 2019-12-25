American National Parks Will Be Free These 5 Days In 2020

Image: Shutterstock

If your 2020 plans involve a trip to the American National Parks, the U.S. National Park Service just announced five dates in 2020 that you’ll be able to visit those parks for free.

The free park days apply to all 111 fee-charging National Parks in the United States including Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Crater Lake, and The Grand Canyon.

Entry fees typically range from $US15 ($22) per car to $US35 ($51) per car for most parks.

The free days for 2020 will be:

•January 20 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

•April 18 (first day of National Park Week)

•August 25 (National Park Service birthday)

•September 26 (National Public Lands Day)

•November 11 (Veterans Day)

If you’re travelling on a budget, the free days can make those travels a bit more affordable. That said, the free days are also often quite popular, so if you do go on a free day you should be prepared to be visiting alongside the masses.