Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Does Instagram Legally Own Your Photos?

does Instagram own my images?Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Earlier this week, Judd Apatow, Debra Messing, and Rick Perry⁠ — the U.S. Secretary of Energy and guy in control of America's nuclear weapons⁠ — fell for a lie that’s been circulating on Instagram: that Instagram changed its policies so that they could use all of your photos, messages, and other information at their disposal.

In reality, Instagram doesn't legally "own" your photos - but it can use them in any way it sees fit, forever.

Naturally, and without fact-checking, celebrities began re-posting a warning via screenshot to millions of their followers. “Don’t forget the new Instagram rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos,” the message reads with little punctuation. “[...] Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed.” In all-caps, the message also contained language that stated that they would not grant Instagram permission to use their images or messages.

The message looks like chain mail sent from your aunt on a Hotmail account, and yet, you couldn’t escape it if you followed any random celebrity on Instagram.

So does Instagram own my photos?

Technically, it’s not true. Instagram hasn’t recently changed its policies nor has it changed its terms-of-service concerning ownership. The platform still does not claim ownership over your photos. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Instagram also denied the post’s validity.

But they do already have the right to use your photos and have for a long time — a non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide licence, to be exact. They also have permission to use your username, profile photo, and “information about your relationships.” (They don’t, however, have the explicit right to your private messages.)

View this post on Instagram

@s_moda ????

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

If the rumours were true, you could expect celebrities like Kylie Jenner to jump to a different photo-sharing service.

It begs another important question regarding these types of hoaxes: Does sharing a post that supposedly revokes permission from a platform like Instagram or Facebook carry any actual weight? Snopes recently re-shared its story in which the site fact-checked a similar hoax that circulated on Facebook. (Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012).

As they point out, once you successfully sign up for an account on Facebook or Instagram, you agree to its terms and privacy policies, meaning public declarations like these are pretty useless.

And according to Eric Perrott, a trademark & copyright attorney, there’s not a whole lot you can do to protect yourself on Instagram. “Users can consider adding a watermark or other physical attribution that could not be easily removed, but this would likely be a problem for aesthetics,” he said on email. “Otherwise, I think the answer is to carefully consider the commercial value of any photos/art that are being posted and consider either a more content creator-friendly site or self-hosting any content that he or she wants exclusive control over.”

Snopes does offer a few, limited alternatives: You could cancel your account, though you may have already ceded some rights. Or if you’re lucky, just don’t sign up and they can never use your photos.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • anteaters @anteaters

    So much head shaking. This message has been going around on Facebook for years and email for decades and seen so many friends fall for it. Just as bad as the Nigerian prince giving you 5 Million dollars. Now we have celebrities and politicians falling for it.

    1

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles