How To Reflect More Meaningfully On The Past Year

Photo: Shutterstock

As the end of the year approaches, you may be coming to the realisation that, once again, you did not keep a single resolution past January 9th-ish. Or you can’t even remember what your resolutions were. Or better yet, you didn’t make any resolutions because you have become wise over the years and no longer wish to set yourself up for failure.

Still, this time of year always feels like a good time to both look forward and look back, to reflect on our lives, our relationships and our careers. And maybe even more so this year as the end of a decade also looms. Chances are, for better or worse, your life today looks totally different than it did at the end of 2009. Maybe a deep-dive reflection on your past year/decade feels intimidating. Luckily, author Jennifer Romolini has a better, more gentle formula for us to judge ourselves by:

here's a more satisfying + less hollow way to judge your end of year/end of decade accomplishments:

1. what did i learn

2. who did i help

3. when/where was i satisfied

4. how did i build meaningful connections with non-assholes — Jennifer Romolini (@jennromolini) December 17, 2019

We may have made some mistakes, we may still be stuck at the same job with the boss we can’t stand, but dammit, surely we learned something. Surely we helped someone. Surely we felt some satisfaction at some point over the past 365/3,650 days. And hopefully, we built more meaningful connections with non-arseholes than with the arseholes in our lives.

All of that is worth noting and celebrating.