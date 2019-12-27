Erase The Horror Of 'Cats' With These Feline-Friendly Movies

By all accounts, Cats is an unmitigated disaster. (Or cat-astrophe, if you will.) The big movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical has an 18% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critic consensus reads: "a clawful mistake that will leave most viewers begging to be put out of their mew-sery."
Instead of watching Dame Judi Dench pretend to be a cat, we suggest watching one of these vastly superior cat movies instead.
Traditionally, the Christmas holidays is a great day to go to the cinema in Australia. This year’s offerings include Hitler comedy Jojo Rabbit, Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You and Cannes Film Festival hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Perhaps the strangest offering is Cats, the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, itself based on T.S. Eliot’s cycle of poems.
It remains to be seen whether Cats will land as deftly with film goers as it did in the theatre. But if nothing else, its release provides a timely reminder of how the big screen has gifted us many memorable feline performances.
Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink