The Best NBN And SIM Deals For Boxing Day

In the market for a new phone? Then we have good news for you. There are some incredible Telco deals on offer this Boxing Day - who doesn't love a bargain? Here is a round-up of the best ones for you.

Save $288 on Galaxy S10e with Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths has cut the S10e price by $288, which works out to be a $12 per month discount on a 24-month contract.

This runs from Christmas Day until January 1

Save $648 on Galaxy S10 with Telstra

Telstra has cut the price of the 128GB Galaxy S10 by $648, which works out to be a saving of $27 per month over 24 months. Prices start at $80 per month for a Galaxy S10 with 15GB on a 24-month repayment.

Get a bonus gift card with a Huawei P30 Pro on Optus

Grab Huawei P30 Pro on an Optus plan before January 20 and you'll get a $150 digital prepaid Mastercard to spend on whatever you'd like.

Save $20 per month on a Kogan NBN 100 plan

Kogan is offering a $20 per month discount on its NBN 100 plan, bringing it down from $85.90 per month to $65.90 per month. The discount lasts for your first six months with Kogan, after which you'll pay full price. The plan is no contract, so you can cancel whenever. This offer runs until December 31.

23GB SIM-only plan for $18 per month with Circles.Life

Sign-up to Circles.Life before January 10 using the promo code 10FOR12, and you'll save $10 per month for your first 12 months. This gets you a 20GB plan for just $18 per month, with a bonus 3GB of "bill shock protection data" each month.

$200 Virtual MasterCard e-Gift Card with MyRepublic NBN plans

MyRepublic will throw in a $200 gift card when you sign-up to its NBN 100 plan and use the promo XMASTREAT. This runs until January 5. You'll pay $79.95 for the first six months, and then $89.95 per month after. This plan is sold as a 12-month contract.

