Deal Alert: The Telco 'Boxing Day' Sales Have Started Early!

Boxing Day is always a great time to bag yourself a bargain, and there's no exceptions when it comes to phone and NBN plans. As luck would have it, a bunch of Aussie telcos have jumped the gun with their holiday discounts - and some of the deals are spectacular.

If you're after a new smartphone, a new plan, or a new NBN provider, we've picked out of some of our favourite Christmas telco deals and offers.

Save $21 per month on Superloop NBN plans

Superloop is offering a $21 discount on its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans if you sign up before the end of the year. This discount lasts for your first six months with Superloop, after which you'll pay full price. Superloop's plans are all contract-free, so you can leave at any time.

Save $648 on Galaxy S10 with Telstra

Telstra has cut the price of the 128GB Galaxy S10 by $648, which works out to be a saving of $27 per month over 24 months. That’s only $4 more per month than getting a Galaxy S9 on a comparable plan.

Prices start at $80 per month for a Galaxy S10 with 15GB of data on a 24-month repayment plan.

Save $20 per month on a Kogan NBN 100 plan

Kogan is offering a $20 per month discount on its NBN 100 plan, bringing it down from $85.90 per month to $65.90 per month. The discount lasts for your first six months with Kogan, after which you'll pay full price. The plan is no contract, so you can cancel whenever. This offer runs until December 31.

Get a bonus $150 gift card with a Huawei P30 Pro on Optus

Pick up a Huawei P30 Pro on an Optus plan before January 20 and you'll get yourself a $150 digital prepaid Mastercard to spend on whatever you'd like.

Score a $300 gift card with any S10 through Woolworths Mobile

Pick up any Galaxy S10 device through Woolworths Mobile and you'll score a $300 Wish gift card. Wish gift cards can be used at Woolies, Dan Murphy's, Big W, BWS, and Caltex.

23GB SIM-only plan for $18 per month with Circles.Life

Sign-up to Optus MVNO Circles.Life before January 10 with the promo code 10FOR12, and you'll save $10 per month for your first 12 months. This gets you a 20GB plan for just $18 per month, with a bonus 3GB of "bill shock protection data" each month.

Score free headphones with the Reno 2 Z through Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths Mobile is giving away bonus OPPO wire-free headphones valued at $149 with all its Reno 2 Z plans. Better yet, you'll also get a $50 Wish gift card that can be spent at Woolies, Dan Murphy's, Big W, BWS, and Caltex.

