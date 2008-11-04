Archive Your Texts With iPhone Backup SMS Extractor

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you don't like the idea of your iPhone's SMS logs getting trapped in iTunes, or you just want have a plain-text copy to play around with, you can upload iTunes' binary archive to the iPhone backup SMS extractor webapp and get back the text. It's particularly useful for iPhone owners who use Windows to sync and or Mac users who can't get Syphone to work. But the grep command used to find the archive on your hard drive will work equally well in Mac OS X Terminal. This method is not as complicated as jailbreaking your phone to pull SMS data into a spreadsheet, but since you're sending your data to a web site, it's not as private or secure. Thanks, WareNuddles!

