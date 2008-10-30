McDonald's Australia To Offer Free Wi-Fi

A partnership with Telstra has long meant that the nearest McDonald's outlet is a useful location for emergency Wi-Fi, but it's also meant that you have to pay for the service. That will all change next March, when McDonald's rolls out free Wi-Fi in its stores, reports Karen Dearne at AustralianIT. Unsurprisingly, the service will be filtered to screen out objectionable content, but if it's free you haven't got much reason to complain. Admittedly, Fast Food Nation and Super Size Me may have put you off Maccas altogether, but sometimes pragmatism beats food politics.