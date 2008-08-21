Is digital television a boon or a disaster?

Although you may not have noticed if your main television viewing approach is YouTube or Channel BT, Australia is due to switch off its analogue TV network and move to an all-digital model in 2013. Mark Day at The Australian discusses one of the possible consequences of this changeover: rural areas in "signal blackspots" with no television signal at all:

Budget cuts at the Australian Communications and Media Authority have forced it to suspend a key program to test for digital television black spots. The field testing, which is vital to deliver on the promise that the end of analogue television in 2013 will not leave viewers worse off, was frozen amid fears that the tests may have been conducted incorrectly.

Compared to the UK (which is running a region by region changeover backed with a massive awareness campaign), Australia's move to digital TV, which promises better picture quality and the ability to deliver multiple channels, has been fairly low-key. Have you benefitted from the switch to digital, or found that the experience is fraught? Share your thoughts in the comments.