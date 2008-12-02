Joost Streams TV, Movies to Your iPhone

iPhone/iPod touch only: Television and movie streaming service Joost officially finds its way to the iPhone and iPod touch. Joost started out as a desktop application, was quickly overshadowed by online offerings, then recently moved to the web in an attempt to keep up with the competition. With its new iPhone/iPod touch application, Joost is back in the drivers seat, beating the likes of Hulu to Apple's popular mobile devices. Joost still doesn't offer as much popular content as Hulu (not that Australians can use that - AU ed), but its 46,000 videos—which include 400 TV series, 1,200 movies and short films, and 18,000 music videos—are a pretty good start.



The player can be buggy at times, but overall it's an impressive offering. Joost is a free download from the iTunes App Store.

