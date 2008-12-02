Joost Streams TV, Movies to Your iPhone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch only: Television and movie streaming service Joost officially finds its way to the iPhone and iPod touch. Joost started out as a desktop application, was quickly overshadowed by online offerings, then recently moved to the web in an attempt to keep up with the competition. With its new iPhone/iPod touch application, Joost is back in the drivers seat, beating the likes of Hulu to Apple's popular mobile devices. Joost still doesn't offer as much popular content as Hulu (not that Australians can use that - AU ed), but its 46,000 videos—which include 400 TV series, 1,200 movies and short films, and 18,000 music videos—are a pretty good start.


The player can be buggy at times, but overall it's an impressive offering. Joost is a free download from the iTunes App Store.

Joost [iTunes App Store via Gizmodo]

  • gtarone Guest

    Just downloaded this to my itouch and connected to my wifi, every video comes up with a failed to connect to server, yet my safari and youtube are fine. Wonder if this is even available in Australia?

  • lolliver @Leigh

    Have you tried using it through a proxy such as witopia.net I've heard that works for Joost on a PC.

