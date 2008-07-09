MOTO Q adds BlackBerry Connect

Motorola has (somewhat belatedly) added support for BlackBerry Connect to its MOTO Q phones in Australia, meaning that if your company runs a BlackBerry Enterprise Server, you can in principle access it without committing to the whole BlackBerry hardware experience. BlackBerry Connect hasn't exactly set the world on fire - it seems that most people who go BlackBerry go the whole package - but it's always better to have a choice of phones to use than to be stuck with a single provider. You can download the software package on the regional Motorola site.