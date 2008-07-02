Agile Messenger Brings Tabbed IM

Jailbroken iPhones/iPod touches only: Agile Messenger isn't the only multi-client app available for the iPhone, but it makes mobile messaging seriously convenient, and it's pretty slick-looking, to boot. Agile supports the AIM, GoogleTalk, MSN, Yahoo, ICQ, and Jabber protocols, can run in the background and update its home screen badge for messages, and places your multiple conversations easily-navigable tabs. What's really intriguing is its copy/paste function—simply select some text with your finger, click to copy it, then paste it into your text field. The app also makes sending pics from your iPhone camera a one-click process. Agile Messenger is a free download (at least while in beta), available through the Installer program on a jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch.
